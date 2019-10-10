Demandbase Adds Service Providers to Its ABM Ecosystem

Demandbase, a provider of account-based marketing (ABM) systems, has added service providers to its ABM Ecosystem of B2B technologies to leverage data-driven insights and account-based audiences across channels.

"With the rapid adoption of ABM across all industries, more providers are offering ABM-related services. However, not all service offerings are created equal," said Chris Golec, CEO of Demandbase, in a statement. "As the pioneer and leading technology provider in the space, we wanted to make sure each of our partners is certified in both ABM and our solutions, so our customers know they are getting world-class ABM and product expertise."

Demandbase service provider partners have all gone through ABM and Demandbase Solutions Certification. They fall into one of two tiers within the ABM Ecosystem: Essential or Premiere. These service providers range from digital agencies, media agencies, regional and global system integrators, marketing partners, and consulting firms. Premiere partners include DWA, Edelman, gyro, Merkle, Ogilvy, and Quarry.

Partners can provide a range of services, from helping clients use intent and engagement data to build audiences and deliver consistent messages to target accounts, to helping them through organizational change management by helping align sales and marketing efforts.