Serviceaide Adds to Luma's Capabilities

Serviceaide, a provider of IT service management (ITSM) solutions, has added capabilities to Luma, its intelligent virtual agent.

Serviceaide's AI-powered Luma Virtual Agent provides a conversational interface for service requests. The latest version of Luma delivers new capabilities that make it easier to configure, train, measure, and automate workflows and services.

Among new features in Luma are the following:

Advanced Workflow Automation, covering end user requests as diverse as resetting a password to pulling a pipeline report from Salesforce.com, unifying these functions through a flexible Chat Ops model.

Improved Knowledge Democratization, allowing users to build Luma's knowledge base by uploading FAQs and ingesting policy and procedure manuals and other support-related content that automatically trains Luma to answer questions and provide solutions in any service area.

Automated User Synch, which connects to Active Directory, ServiceNow, or other repositories.

Integrated Customer Satisfaction Survey, which automatically asks customers to rate their level of satisfaction to ensure Luma is meeting user needs.

Web Widget, which interacts with users via natural language processing across a wide range of popular communications channels, including Skype, Microsoft Teams, Google Hangouts, WhatsApp, and others. The new web chat widget lets companies integrate Luma into their existing web portals or apps and fully leverage Luma through any platform.