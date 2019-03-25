Avaya Re-emerges with Renewed Purpose and Products: The 2019 CRM Service Rising Stars Awards

Roughly two years ago, Avaya filed for bankruptcy protection, and its future was very much in question. The company, which is based in Santa Clara, Calif., emerged from Chapter 11 in December 2017.

Now a publicly traded company with a significantly stronger balance sheet, Avaya has been investing heavily in the growing contact center and unified communications markets. Those efforts culminated in the relaunch this past January of a large part of its solutions portfolio under a new Avaya Intelligent Xperiences (Avaya IX) moniker. Product families within the Avaya IX portfolio include Avaya IX Digital Workplace, which covers calling, meeting, collaboration, and devices; Avaya IX Digital Contact Center, which covers voice, omnichannel, desktop, and workforce engagement; and Avaya IX Mobility, which covers call deflection to digital channels and identity management. Also included in the new Avaya IX products are bots for virtual assistance, conversational intelligence for real-time transcription and intent detection, and intelligent pairing for customer and agent optimization.

Avaya made the Avaya IX portfolio available via multiple cloud deployment options, including public, private, and hybrid, as part of its fully revised Avaya OneCloud platform.

Product revisions also touched Avaya’s workforce optimization suite, which was enhanced with real-time speech analytics, automated quality management, advanced encryption, and data identification and tagging. A renewed partnership with Verint Systems introduced cloud deployment options for Avaya Workforce Engagement Management.

And Avaya strengthened many of its partner programs, including its Edge Partner Program for cloud innovations and its AI Connect ecosystem for collaborations around artificial intelligence and machine learning.

To further integrate AI into its contact center solutions, Avaya invested in Cogito, one of its first AI Connect partners. A similar partnership with Afiniti resulted in the integration of AI-based behavioral pairing solutions into Avaya’s contact center routing technology, the Avaya Aura Call Center Elite platform, Avaya Proactive Outreach Manager, and Avaya Oceana.

Avaya also this year enhanced its Avaya Desktop Experience portfolio of smart business devices, including a new line of headsets and expanded feature support.

And the company promises that more is on the way. “Avaya continues to invest in new solutions and partners to provide increased value to customers through transformative innovation,” said Laurent Philonenko, Avaya’s senior vice president of innovation, in a statement.