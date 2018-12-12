Lead Liaison Launches Domo Connector

Lead Liaison today launched a connector for business intelligence platform Domo, allowing users to bring data collected in Lead Liaison into their Domo account and reporting dashboards.

“We’re really excited about being able to connect the data that Lead Liaison brings in and be able to report that in the Domo software itself,” says Jen Worsham, director of marketing and client relations at Lead Liaison. “Enterprises are really looking for a way to streamline their data and look at it at a high level, and we wanted to make that as easy as possible for them.”

The Domo connector is specifically aimed at trade shows and events. A company can capture a lead at a trade show using Lead Liaison and push that information into Domo for a visual overview.

“Lead Liaison is a marketing automation, website visitor tracking, and event lead management company, so we gather a lot of data…but that’s only half the battle. What enterprises really want to see are the results of that data—what does it mean for them,” Worsham elaborates. “If they’re spending tens of thousands of dollars on an event, they want to know what the ROI is on that; they want to know how many leads they’re capturing and who’s capturing the most leads and things like that.

“We wanted to really have them be able to track that information without having to go through a lot of things; we wanted to make sure that that was readily available to them without having to click a lot of buttons,” she adds.

Lead Liaison offers numerous other connectors, including ones for Salesforce.com and Microsoft Dynamics, all of which utilize the company’s Single Sign-On login feature. “We have over four hundred options for integration,” Worsham says, “and we’re continuing to build out our event lead management solution, honing in on what enterprise businesses need as it relates to trade shows and conferences.”