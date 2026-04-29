The Goldilocks Rule for Revenue Orgs: Right-Sizing Your Sales Complexity

Most founders and revenue leaders are conditioned to treat complexity as a dirty word. We are taught to “keep it simple,” a mantra that serves us well in the early days if we are primarily selling to startups and SMBs. At that stage, any unnecessary friction is a threat to survival.

However, as a business matures, the real danger isn’t complexity itself; it is the misalignment of that complexity with your selling motion. Friction doesn’t stem from having a sophisticated process; it comes from a mismatch: having a high-complexity sales motion paired with low-complexity infrastructure, or vice versa. The goal of a leader shouldn’t be to avoid complexity at all costs, but to implement the motions, processes, and tools that make the appropriate level of complexity manageable. If you want to scale, you have to stop worrying about “simple” versus “complex” and start focusing on alignment.

The Hazard of Over-Engineering the SMB Sale

When companies that have found success in enterprise sales move downmarket to capture high-volume SMB deals, they often bring their big-tech baggage with them. They try to apply a heavy, sales-led motion to a buyer who simply doesn’t want it.

The downmarket buyer typically values speed and autonomy. They would often rather try the software on their own than sit through a multi-stage discovery process. If you force a $2,000 ACV prospect through a 10-stage sales cycle, you aren’t providing high-quality service; you are killing your velocity. This over-engineering acts as a “growth tax” in three specific ways:

Rep efficiency : A procurement-heavy process for a small deal prevents reps from hitting the volume necessary to make the unit economics work.

Unsustainable customer acquisition cost : High-touch sales motions for low-margin products lead to a customer acquisition cost that the revenue can’t support.

User friction : By requiring a human touchpoint for a simple transaction, you drive prospects toward competitors who offer a seamless, self-serve experience.

If the deal is inherently simple, the motion must stay simple.

The Danger of Under-Engineering the Enterprise Sale

Conversely, trying to “keep it simple” when moving from SMB to enterprise sales is a recipe for a no. Or, more likely, no contact at all from the prospect. Large organizations operate within a web of legal departments, security audits, and procurement workflows that a self-serve checkout page cannot satisfy. In this arena, high-value contracts require deep strategic alignment and high-touch navigation.

While the PLG (product-led growth / self-serve signup) dream is a product that sells itself, that dream hits a wall when it meets a Fortune 1000 buyer. Slack is the definitive case study. While founder Stewart Butterfield initially resisted a traditional sales team, he realized that as Slack became the communication backbone for global enterprises, they needed a sophisticated sales motion to win.

Winning at the enterprise level often requires embracing the “good complexity” of an ecosystem. Companies like ServiceNow and Salesforce didn’t reach their heights by scaling internal sales teams linearly. They leaned into a massive partner ecosystem, working with global systems integrators like Deloitte or Accenture to handle implementation. This adds layers of complexity such as referral fees, co-selling agreements, and revenue-sharing models, but this complexity is the only way to facilitate a years-long digital transformation for a global giant.

Even Apple, the gold standard for consumer simplicity, recognized this. To compete with Microsoft in the corporate world, they couldn't rely on retail foot traffic. They developed “Apple at Work,” adding specialized contracts, bulk deployment tools, and business-level support. They didn’t abandon their roots; they simply accepted that the “simple” way of doing business wasn't sufficient for the enterprise scale they wanted to achieve.

Building a Central Nervous System for Data

When you are expanding your target market to additional segments and verticals, you must evaluate if your motions, tools, and processes are still appropriate for the buyer’s reality. You cannot manage a global channel strategy or close enterprise sales using a PLG motion with no negotiated prices and the same spreadsheets you used to track PLG retention.

The goal is to solve for the level of complexity you expect to hit in the next 6 to 12 months so that your infrastructure never becomes the bottleneck for your growth.

Alignment Over Direction

Complexity is inevitable, but the tax only becomes unbearable when the complexity you have is misaligned with your target market(s) and motion. You either suffocate a small team with too much structure too early, or you fail to build the necessary guardrails as you scale up.

To expand your TAM and reach the next level of growth, you have to lean in to the complexity level your buyers actually need. Think like Goldilocks: Don’t be too complex for SMB sales and don’t be too simple for enterprise sales. Be just right.

Jordan Zamir is cofounder and CEO at Turnstile, an AI-first quote-to-cash platform for modern SaaS. Previously, Zamir was general counsel and CFO at high-growth startups including Second Measure (acquired by Bloomberg) and Minted; he built Turnstile after seeing how manual revenue processes slow scaling teams.