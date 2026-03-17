LivePerson Partners with Coral Active to Launch LivePerson Sync

LivePerson, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence, has launched LivePerson Sync in partnership with Coral Active, a contact center integrations provider.

LivePerson Sync enables seamless integration with systems like Salesforce, Microsoft, and ServiceNow, bringing CRM data and workflows directly into the live agent workspace.

LivePerson Sync is partnering with Coral Active, a company founded in 2011 to improve live agent experiences by simplifying agent workspaces through integrations with contact centers, CRMs, and legacy applications.

LivePerson Sync provides a true single pane of glass for companies to synchronize LivePerson Conversational Cloud with CRM, contact center-as-a-service, or browser-based applications in real time. It treats every interaction as a real-time event that can trigger automated workflows across multiple platforms. It offers the following four primary deployment models:

CRM in LivePerson: Secure bidirectional customer profile data sync and lead/ticket management directly within the LivePerson workspace.

LivePerson in CRM: A native chat capability embedded directly inside the enterprise's preferred CRM desktop, providing a seamless upgrade for legacy connectors.

Context Synchronization: Context-aware synchronization that automatically triggers CRM records on secondary monitors as agents switch between conversations.

AI Enrichment & Automation: AI-driven actions that automatically ingest transcripts, generate summaries, and update customer records upon conversation completion.