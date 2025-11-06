Neuron7 Launches Neuro AI Agent

Neuron7.ai, a provider of artificial intelligence for service intelligence, today launched Neuro, an AI agent for mission-critical service and support environments. Neuro combines deterministic AI with autonomous reasoning.

Powered by Neuron 7's Smart Resolution Hub, Neuro unifies the company's capabilities into a single, conversational experience that guides technicians through validated fixes or autonomously explores thousands of resources to identify and act on the best solution.

"We use deterministic guided fixes for known issues. no guessing, no hallucinations, and reserve autonomous AI reasoning for complex scenarios. What sets Neuro apart is knowing which mode to use. While competitors race to make agents more autonomous, we're focused on making service resolution more accurate and trusted," said Neuron7 CEO and Co-Founder Niken Patel in a statement.

Neuro integrates seamlessly into leading service ecosystems and enterprise platforms, including Salesforce, Microsoft, ServiceNow, and SAP.