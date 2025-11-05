Social CRM Tools Market to Be Worth $12.8 Billion by 2033

Market Research Intellect valued the global social CRM tools market at $5.5 billion in 2024 and expects it to reach $12.8 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual rate of 10.2 percent as companies place increasing emphasis on personalized customer engagement and brand interaction through social media channels.

Businesses are adopting social CRM solutions to gather insights from social interactions, monitor customer sentiments, and respond to inquiries in real time, the firm said, citing growing demand for enhanced customer experience, improved loyalty, and data-driven marketing as key factors in the market expansion.

The market includes tools for social listening, sentiment analysis, and integration with traditional CRM systems, with key vendors leveraging artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and automated workflow capabilities to optimize customer interactions and enhance decision-making, according to MRI.

Continuous innovation in analytics, cloud-based deployment, and multichannel integration is positioning social CRM tools as critical instruments for driving revenue growth, improving customer satisfaction, and strengthening brand presence throughout the forecast period, it said further.</p/>

MRI identified Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoho, Oracle, SAP, Nimble, Hootsuite, Sprout Social, Creatio, SugarCRM, and Freshdesk as the leading suppliers of social CRM tools.

The continuous evolution of technology is playing a vital role in driving the social CRM tools market forward, the firm said further. Cutting-edge innovations are improving product functionality, enhancing performance, and reducing costs, making these solutions more accessible to a broader range of industries, it said further, noting that these advancements are not only upgrading existing systems but also creating entirely new application opportunities that will support long-term market expansion.