Salesforce Launches Agentforce 360 at Dreamforce

Salesforce today at the start of its massive Dreamforce user conference in San Francisco released Agentforce 360 with advanced capabilities for building, deploying, and governing enterprise-grade artificial intelligence agents.

"We're entering the age of the agentic enterprise, where AI elevates human potential like never before," said Marc Benioff, chairman and CEO of Salesforce. "Agentforce 360 connects humans, agents, and data on one trusted platform, helping every employee and every company achieve more than they ever thought possible."

Over the past 12 months, Salesforce has worked with thousands of customers, advancing Agentforce through four major releases. The Agentforce enterprise AI agent platform was first introduced last fall. Agentforce 2, released in December, improved the Atlas Reasoning Engine for more predictable, grounded results. Agentforce 2dx, released in March, enabled agents to be embedded in any workflow. Agentforce 3, released in June, delivered enhanced interoperability and governance.

Agentforce 360 transforms that even further, where AI agents don't just serve customers, but also empower employees, streamline operations, and collaborate with other agents.

Agentforce 360 uniquely brings together the following four ingredients:

Agentforce 360 Platform: The foundation for enterprise-grade AI agents, now featuring a new conversational builder, hybrid reasoning for greater control and accuracy, and voice capabilities.

Data 360: The trusted, unified data layer that gives every agent context. With innovations like Intelligent Context and Tableau Semantics, companies can turn unstructured data and analytics into rich context and understanding for AI.

Customer 360 Apps: The business logic and institutional memory of every enterprise, capturing how it sells, serves, markets, and operates, has been brought to life through AI agents that deeply understand every customer and process from the inside out.

Slack: The conversational interface for humans and agents to work together, connecting knowledge, actions, and data in real time.

This uniquely integrated approach enables businesses to deploy agents that are grounded in governed, trusted data; work across teams and workflows; collaborate with humans and other agents directly in Slack; and leverage existing processes, business logic, and data infrastructure. And with its open ecosystem, partners extend Salesforce's technology into every industry with tailored solutions and services.

Agentforce 360 introduces the the following capabilities:

Agentforce Builder: A new conversational development studio that lets teams design, test, and deploy agents using natural language.

Agentforce Voice: A native voice layer that transforms interactive voice response systems into natural, real-time conversations with low-latency transcription, realistic speech synthesis, and deep Salesforce integration.

Hybrid Reasoning & Agent Script: Combines deterministic workflows with flexible large language model reasoning for precision and adaptability. Developers can define guardrails, tool use, and logic using Agent Script, powered by the configurable Atlas Reasoning Engine.

Agentforce Vibes: Extends low-code development to AI, letting builders vibe-code apps grounded in company data and governance.

Observability: New dashboards help teams monitor reasoning, accuracy, and compliance, improving reliability over time.

Salesforce has also updated several other products in its portfolio, including the following:

Data 360 now activates structured or unstructured company data to give every agent business context and personalization.

Intelligent Context: Enables agents to access unstructured content like PDFs or diagrams to guide users through real tasks, such as troubleshooting or analysis.

Tableau Semantics: Translates data into business language and ensures consistent metrics across clouds through the Customer 360 Semantic Data Model (SDM). With partners Databricks, dbt Labs, and Snowflake, Salesforce is enabling standardized semantics across platforms.

Customer 360 Apps now embed conversational agents that act directly in business workflows.

Agentforce Sales: Automates prospecting, qualification, and quoting with next-best actions.

Agentforce Marketing: Builds and launches campaigns, journeys, and assets autonomously.

Agentforce Service: Powers the Command Center for Service for proactive, always-on support.

Agentforce Field Service: Automates scheduling, integrates live maps via Esri, and enables hands-free data capture with Voice to Form.

Agentforce Revenue Management: Drives predictable growth with AI agents that empower sales, ops, and billing teams with agentic quoting, agentic billing, and consumption management.

Agentforce Commerce: Helps increase shopper conversion and grow cart size with conversational, guided shopping experiences and checkout.

Agentforce IT Service: Helps ending the portal-to-ticket era and deploying specialized AI agents to deliver 24/7 conversational resolutions everywhere employees work, including Slack. Customers can benefit from more than 100 pre-built connectors, integrations, and workflows from partners including Box, CrowdStrike, Google, IBM, Okta, Oracle Netsuite, Workday, and Zoom.

Agentforce 360 for Industries: Delivers faster time to value for every industry with new pre-built, industry-specific solutions like Agentforce Life Sciences, Agentforce Public Sector, and Agentforce Manufacturing.

Slack becomes the system where humans, agents, apps, and data connect in real time.

Slack-First Apps: Agentforce Sales, IT Service, HR Service, and Tableau Next now surface insights and complete actions without leaving Slack.

Channel Expert Agent: Always-on expertise inside channels, powered by real-time enterprise knowledge search.

Enterprise Search: Natural language answers spanning Google Drive, GitHub, Jira, and more.

Reimagined Slackbot: Context-aware assistant for writing help, message summaries, and huddle notes.

Model Context Protocol (MCP): Integrates third-party AI like Anthropic, Dropbox, and OpenAI through new APIs for real-time knowledge and automation.

Salesforce's partner ecosystem extends and integrates across Agentforce 360.