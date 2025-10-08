Highspot Launches Deal Agent and Other AI Innovations

Highspot, providers of an agentic platform for go-to-market (GTM) performance, today announced its Fall Product Launch '25, headlined by the debut of its Deal Agent, an agentic capability that accelerates pipeline generation and conversion.

Deal Agent acts as an AI-powered teammate embedded directly in the deal, combining 360-degree seller and buyer context to deliver insights and next best action through multi-turn interactions.

"Across industries, leaders believe their strategy is in motion, but their go-to-market execution tells another story," said Robert Wahbe, CEO of Highspot, in a statement. "Our Fall Launch addresses this performance gap head-on. Our agentic platform delivers much more than efficiency gains; it creates a real-time feedback loop across your go-to-market that fixes what's broken, scales what works, and drives measurable impact."

Highspot's new Deal Intelligence and Deal Agent deliver a unified, real-time view of pipeline health, helping leaders spot risks early, coach in the moment, and keep deals moving forward with AI-recommended next steps. It includes the following:

360-degree Deal and Seller Context: Provide leaders and reps with a complete picture of deal health by unifying CRM activity, buyer engagement, emails, meetings, and manager feedback into a single view.

Multi-Turn AI Coaching: Sellers and managers can go deep into deals and next-best action recommendations in the context of the deal, delivering holistic guidance on how to win.

Content-Aware Recommendations: Understand what content works and doesn't, tailor messaging to the specific deal and persona, and auto-generate digital rooms specifically for each deal.

From Insight to Next-Best Action: The Deal Agent translates deal signals into tangible next steps, including suggesting content, drafting emails, and creating Digital Rooms.

Agentic Power Across Equip, Train, Guide, and Coach: Deal Agent reinforces the right behaviors, builds skills, guides execution, and equips reps with recommendations that can help them succeed in every deal.

Highspot also introduced purpose-built and custom agents, all powered by Nexus. They include the following:

Search Answers Agent, which delivers fast, permission-aware responses to sellers' questions within search, chat, or their CRM.

Content Specialist Agent, which helps marketing and enablement teams understand how content, plays, and digital rooms are performing.

Learning Specialist Agent, which helps enablement and training teams understand how their learning materials are working in the field and closes skill gaps to ensure content and training deliver measurable business impact.

Custom Agents, which helps tailor Highspot to unique needs, from powering product launches to improving competitive differentiation.

Highspot's latest launch also embeds AI natively everywhere users are in the platform. It includes the following: