Genesys Expands Partnership with ServiceNow at Xperience 2025

Genesys at its Xperience 2025 event in Nashville, Tenn., announced an expanded partnership with ServiceNow that delivers new Agent2Agent (A2A) orchestration, making it possible for AI agents to autonomously collaborate on interactions and tasks.

Through enhancements to the existing Unified Experience from Genesys and ServiceNow, the companies are merging siloed contact center-as-a-service, CRM, and service operations into a single agentic artificial intelligence-powered experience. The deepened relationship will enable AI agents to work together within enterprise-defined guardrails across the Genesys Cloud platform and ServiceNow Customer Relationship Management (CRM).

To help organizations gain greater interoperability and scale autonomous CX across the front and back office, the two companies have also tightly integrated Genesys Cloud AI and the ServiceNow AI Platform for high-throughput orchestration capabilities featuring shared context, synchronized workflows and intelligent routing. Genesys and ServiceNow are also making it easier and more flexible for businesses to adopt AI through a unified service model and new capabilities for AI agents, including conversational voice experiences expected later this year.

"Cross-platform AI agents have the potential to significantly shift the customer experience landscape. However, scaling adoption will depend on secure orchestration and interoperability across data, AI and platforms, which today is a complex proposition for enterprises. The expanded partnership between Genesys and ServiceNow is a notable development advancing the industry toward scalable agent-to-agent collaboration, driving measurable business outcomes and enhanced value for customers," Rebecca Wettemann, CEO and principal analyst of Valoir, said.

"Agentic AI is only as powerful as the ecosystem it can operate within. Our expanded partnership with Genesys brings voice together with AI, data and workflows, enabling organizations to deliver end-to-end resolution of customer requests with much greater efficiency and intelligence. Together, we're not just transforming customer support; we're setting a new standard for how enterprises automate at scale with agentic AI to deliver great customer experiences," John Ball, executive vice president and general manager of CRM and industry workflows at ServiceNow, said.

"Our partnership with ServiceNow is accelerating the path to universal agentic orchestration, where autonomous agents power always-on business. By breaking down silos and scaling intelligent automation, we're helping organizations achieve both greater efficiency and deeper human connection. Together, we're making the future of customer experience not only more effective and intelligent, but truly customer-first," Olivier Jouve, chief product officer of Genesys, said

Genesys and ServiceNow are also bringing Unified Experience to ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM). This builds on the existing integration with ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM), extending the value of Unified Experience to help desk agents. Now, IT support teams can deliver seamless support across voice and digital channels while turning every interaction into actionable insights that help optimize routing, balance staffing, boost productivity and reduce costs.

The expanded partnership builds on the $1.5 billion investment that ServiceNow and Salesforce made in Genesys this summer.