Zoom Launches Auto Dialer and Enhanced Revenue Tools

Zoom today launched Zoom Auto Dialer and significant upgrades to its Zoom Revenue Accelerator (ZRA) to help sales teams manage the entire journey from prospecting to closing, all within a single platform.

Zoom Auto Dialer, available as an add-on for Zoom Phone, enables sellers to do the following:

Automate outreach with power dialing, smart cascading, and parallel dialing capabilities.

Enable automatic pre-recorded voicemail drops when prospects don't answer.

Match outbound calls to the nearest area code within the prospect's carrier plan.

Log calls and update lists automatically.

If a prospect agrees to a meeting, the sales reps can view availability, invite attendees, deploy calendar invites, and send follow-up emails.

Pull contact lists directly from Salesforce, Outreach, Salesloft, or sales engagement platforms, while call data syncs back automatically.

ZRA now includes the following three new capabilities:

Territory-based organization, whether structured by geography or market segment.

AI analysis of in-person meetings. With the new Voice Recorder in the Zoom mobile app, Zoom AI Companion transcribes, summarizes, and analyzes in-person conversations, capturing critical deal moments, and sends those to ZRA for further analysis.

Custom briefs that tailor AI-generated summaries to unique sales motions. With configurable templates, sellers get the right insights and can automatically sync those into select CRMs.