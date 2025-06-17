Jeeva AI Launches AI Calendar, AI Note Taker, and AI Meeting Prep

Jeeva has launched A Calendar, AI Note Taker, and AI Meeting Prep, three artificial intelligence agents to eliminate scheduling ping-pong, manual note-taking, and last-minute research for go-to-market teams.

AI Calendar emails live availability links sourced from Gmail or Outlook, respects time-zone buffers, and drops fully formatted events like dial-in, notes, and reminders into both parties' calendars automatically.

AI Note Take joins Zoom, Google Meet, or Teams calls, transcribes and tags pain points in real time, then delivers bullet-style summaries with next steps straight to Salesforce or HubSpot.

AI Meeting Prep scans attendee bios, funding rounds, tech stacks, and headline news in seconds, producing a single-page brief that syncs to users' Google or Outlook calendars ahead of meetings.

All three features run natively inside Jeeva AI, with one-click activation and OAuth connections to Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Zoom, and Salesforce. Summaries, follow-ups, and booking details are structured and tagged for analytics, feeding Jeeva's lead-scoring and signal engines. The suite adheres to Jeeva's SOC-2-aligned architecture and inherits its granular role-based permissions.