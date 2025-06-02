Mediafly Acquires Appinium

Mediafly, a revenue enablement company, has acquired Appinium, a learning management systems provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Appinium's learning management system empowers users to leverage content (video, e-learning, audio, PDFs, etc.) throughout marketing, sales, enablement, training, and support. Using Agentic AI, they can leverage consumption data and Salesforce outcome data to predict and drive behavior. And because it's native to Salesforce, the entire administration, user experience, and data collection stays within Salesforce. The combined platform delivers four core capabilities:

Revenue Enablement: Arm sellers with personalized content and skills-building programs, while AI agents analyze performance and surface tools, messaging or learning.

Learning Enablement: Create and deliver employee, partner, and customer learning experiences directly inside Salesforce. Intelligent agents will soon recommend upskilling paths based on rep behavior and deal outcomes.

Marketing Intelligence: Track real-time engagement with video and interactive content to better understand buying signals. Mediafly's Automation as a Service vision brings these insights into automated campaign optimization and sales coaching.

Service Enablement: Enhance post-sale success with interactive video content and smart support workflows, allowing agents to automate knowledge delivery based on case context and customer behavior.