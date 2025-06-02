Mediafly Acquires Appinium
Mediafly, a revenue enablement company, has acquired Appinium, a learning management systems provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Appinium's learning management system empowers users to leverage content (video, e-learning, audio, PDFs, etc.) throughout marketing, sales, enablement, training, and support. Using Agentic AI, they can leverage consumption data and Salesforce outcome data to predict and drive behavior. And because it's native to Salesforce, the entire administration, user experience, and data collection stays within Salesforce. The combined platform delivers four core capabilities:
- Revenue Enablement: Arm sellers with personalized content and skills-building programs, while AI agents analyze performance and surface tools, messaging or learning.
- Learning Enablement: Create and deliver employee, partner, and customer learning experiences directly inside Salesforce. Intelligent agents will soon recommend upskilling paths based on rep behavior and deal outcomes.
- Marketing Intelligence: Track real-time engagement with video and interactive content to better understand buying signals. Mediafly's Automation as a Service vision brings these insights into automated campaign optimization and sales coaching.
- Service Enablement: Enhance post-sale success with interactive video content and smart support workflows, allowing agents to automate knowledge delivery based on case context and customer behavior.
"The acquisition is about more than expanding our product; it creates depth with an intelligent agent layer on top of the content and learning that fuels modern sales teams," said Miles Nurse, chief product officer of Mediafly, in a statement. "With Appinium, we can unify enablement, content, and AI-driven insights in a single workflow, allowing businesses to move from insight to action, and eventually automation."
"Appinium is the number one Salesforce-native LMS in the AppExchange," said Steve Jacobson, founder and CEO of Appinium, in a statement. "The acquisition is a great outcome for our customers, who will benefit from a comprehensive Mediafly platform that consolidates marketing, sales, service, and learning data in a single solution to empower revenue professionals with the content they need, when they need it."
"By acquiring Appinium, we have strengthened our platform and secured our position as the leading revenue enablement platform for CRM users," said Bill Walsh, CEO of Mediafly, in a statement. "It also accelerates our path to autonomous workflows by providing the fuel (data) and context (CRM-native workflows) for agents to act intelligently. It moves us from content delivery to autonomous performance enablement, allowing revenue professionals to focus on customers and deals."
Related Articles
Mediafly Adds Revenue Intelligence Capabilities
03 Nov 2022
Mediafly's latest release combines sales forecasting, enablement, deal inspection, and coaching.
Mediafly Acquires Aptology
18 Oct 2022
Mediafly adds talent intelligence to its Revenue360 Platform with its Aptology acquisition.
Buyer's Guide Companies Mentioned