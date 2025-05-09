Highspot Launches Spring 25 Release

Highspot, a go-to-market enablement platform provider, has launched its Spring '25 product release with enhanced digital rooms, artificial intelligence-powered content workflows, and robust buyer engagement features.

"Sales success isn't about brute force; it's about precision," said Robert Wahbe, CEO of Highspot, in a statement. "You can't win today's business buyers with yesterday's tactics. Our spring release advances AI's impact on go-to-market execution to help every seller deliver the right message at the right time while simultaneously enabling revenue leaders to scale what works."

With this release, Highspot can correlate structured CRM data with unstructured data, including case studies, videos, presentations, meetings, and more. This correlation connects data insights and recommended actions to business outcomes. In this area, it includes the following:

Instant Answers: Highspot Copilot delivers deal- and situation-specific answers to any seller question from the combination of CRM data and content in Highspot.

Autodocs for Microsoft Dynamics: Highspot's automatic document generation capability now works with Microsoft Dynamics so sellers can create tailored documents using CRM data.

Salesforce Agentforce, Salesforce Sales Programs, and Microsoft Copilot for Sales: With content, digital rooms, and more features accessible via new integrations with Agentforce, Salesforce Sales Programs, and Copilot for Sales.

Highspot's spring release raises the bar for digital room security and interactivity with the following:

Integrate Consensus Demo Boards: Embed interactive Consensus demos into Highspot Digital Rooms to create dynamic buying experiences.

Integrate Loopio RFPs: Embed requests for proposal (RFP) in Highspot Digital Rooms and Spots and attach Highspot content in Loopio.

Verify access to external sharing: Secure Digital Room access with one-time email verification codes.

Protect shared content: Automatically protect content through dynamic watermarks that update based on whoever shares or downloads content.

Highspot's Spring Release advances the platform's analytics with features that tell what's working, or not, and export massive datasets for deeper investigation. They include the following: