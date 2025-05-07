ServiceNow Launches AI Control Tower and AI Agent Fabric at Knowledge 2025

ServiceNow at its Knowledge 2025 customer and partner conference in Las Vegas introduced the AI Control Tower, a centralized command center to govern, manage, secure, and realize value from any ServiceNow and third-party AI agent, model, and workflow on a unified platform.

ServiceNow also introduced AI Agent Fabric, a solution that delivers new levels of agent-to-agent and multi-model communication and collaboration. ServiceNow partners, including Accenture, Adobe, Box, Cisco, Google Cloud, IBM, Jit, Microsoft, Moonhub, RADCOM, UKG, and Zoom, are among those to be offering the first AI Agent Fabric integrations for seamless, wall to wall enterprise workflows across third-party agents.

ServiceNow AI Control Tower enables companies to see all their AI agents in action, understand what they’re working on, govern and track their impact, mitigate risk, keep them secure, and assign human managers to oversee their work. With the addition of AI Agent Fabric, organizations can seamlessly connect AI agents, orchestrators, and enterprise applications built by ServiceNow or third-parties.

"As AI agents proliferate across enterprises, coordinating their work becomes as critical and complex as leading human employees, and companies need new tools to direct this new digital workforce," said Amit Zavery, president, chief product officer, and chief operating officer of ServiceNow, in a statement. "With AI Control Tower, businesses can oversee AI workforces in the same way the human workforce is managed, ensuring each agent is aligned, coordinated, optimized, and delivering impact at scale. Only ServiceNow unites powerful workflows, industry-leading governance, and seamless orchestration with agentic AI excellence, enabling customers to scale AI and drive real, measurable outcomes."

ServiceNow's AI Agent Fabric acts as the communication backbone for entire AI ecosystems, enabling native collaboration between agentic systems. It supports AI agent-to-AI agent, AI agent-to-tool, or even agentic system-to-agentic system, all using common protocols like Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent2Agent protocol (A2A). This allows both ServiceNow and third-party AI agents, tools, and systems to dynamically exchange information, coordinate tasks, and take action in real time.

With AI Agent Fabric, ServiceNow's thousands of AI agents can work side-by-side with third-party agents to share context, coordinate actions, and drive outcomes. Together with customers' own domain-specific agents created through ServiceNow AI Agent Studio, plus current and future AI Agent Fabric integrations from Accenture, Adobe, Box, Cisco, Google Cloud, IBM, Jit, Microsoft, Moonhub, RADCOM, UKG, and Zoom, organizations can unlock new levels of collaboration and enable AI systems to work together for AI-powered workflow optimization across a broad range of platforms and services.

And in another move to expand its agentic AI portfolio, ServiceNow and NVIDIA at the Knowledge event announced an expansion of their partnership to fuel a new class of intelligent AI agents. This includes a new ServiceNow reasoning model, Apriel Nemotron 15B, developed with NVIDIA, that evaluates relationships, applies rules, and weighs goals to reach conclusions or make decisions.

The companies also unveiled plans to bring accelerated data processing to ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric with the integration of select NVIDIA NeMo microservices.

The Apriel Nemotron 15B reasoning model was trained using NVIDIA NeMo, the NVIDIA Llama Nemotron Post-Training Dataset, and ServiceNow domain-specific data with ;NVIDIA DGX Cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and can run on NVIDIA GPU infrastructure as an NVIDIA NIM microservice.

To support ongoing model innovation and AI agent performance, ServiceNow and NVIDIA also unveiled a new collaboration on a joint data flywheel architecture that will integrate ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric and select NVIDIA NeMo microservices.