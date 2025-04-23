Talkdesk Launches AI Agents for Financial Services

Talkdesk, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology, has launched Talkdesk AI Agents for Financial Services with industry-specific AI models and deep integration into core banking, digital banking, and customer relationship management (CRM) platforms.

Talkdesk AI Agents for Financial Services, part of the Talkdesk Ascend platform for banks and credit unions, can automate many frequent customer and member inquiries. Using agentic AI, Talkdesk AI Agents for Financial Services enables sophisticated conversational experiences that understand context, express empathy, autonomously analyze situations, make informed decisions, and take action to resolve requests.

With agentic AI, consumers get 24/7 on-demand access to automated conversational agents to handle everyday tasks, such as managing deposits, servicing loans, managing cards, and scheduling appointments with financial advisors. Talkdesk AI Agents for Financial Services adapts to customers’ language, tone, and preferred communication channels, showing empathy when needed.

Talkdesk AI Agents for Financial Services can be deployed on top of any cloud-based or on-premises contact center.

From a single prompt, Talkdesk AI Agents for Financial Services can design a virtual agent, connect it to relevant sources of knowledge (like core banking systems such as Fiserv, Jack Henry, and FIS; digital banking platforms such as Q2, Candescent, Alkami; and CRMs such as Salesforce and ServiceNow, websites, SharePoint, etc.), and deploy it after validation and testing.