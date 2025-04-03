Informatica Adds Cloud Integration and Master Data Management

Informatica, a cloud data management provider, has added capabilities to simplify and enhance enterprise-wide access to artificial intelligence-ready data. These advancements, powered by Informatica's CLAIRE AI engine and available in its Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), help ensure that data is relevant, responsible, and robust.

Informatica's growing lineup of AI technologies includes the CLAIRE AI engine, which applies metadata to drive intelligent automation; CLAIRE Copilot, an assistive partner to deliver recommendations; and CLAIRE GPT, a conversational model to provide answers. The latest capabilities can help organizations optimize AI adoption while mitigating risks and improving operational efficiency.

Informatica's AI-powered product updates include the following:

CLAIRE Copilot for data integration, allowing users to generate data pipelines using natural language, receive context-aware execution recommendations, and automate documentation.

CLAIRE Copilot for iPaaS, which enables users to create complex multi-step, app-to-app integration processes, generate single-app insights, automate object mappings, and produce business and technical summaries through a natural language interface.

Unstructured data processing with AI-powered intelligent parsing, classification, and transformations to unlock the value of unstructured data with new chunking, embedding, and PDF-parsing capabilities.

GenAI Recipes for application integration, with prebuilt integration process templates for generative AI-driven applications and recipes for Amazon Bedrock, Azure OpenAI, Databricks Mosaic AI, Google Cloud Vertex AI and Gemini, Salesforce, Pega GenAI, ServiceNow Generative AI, and Oracle Select AI, among others.

CLAIRE GPT integration for Master Data Management (MDM), enabling NLP-based search and metadata exploration of business entities and associated attributes within master CLAIRE-generated glossary descriptions, automatically generating consistent and comprehensive glossary descriptions and aliases and improving data understanding across teams.

GenAI-Powered Natural Language for Data Marketplace, which allows users to explore data marketplaces through conversational queries.