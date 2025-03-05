Salesforce Launches AgentExchange, a Marketplace for Agentforce

Salesforce has launched AgentExchange, a marketplace and community for Agentforce that is built into Salesforce.

AgentExchange launches with more than 200 partners and hundreds of ready-made actions, topics, and templates to help organizations create and deploy artificial intelligence agents.

Partners already building Agentforce components for AgentExchange include the following:

Google Cloud, to build Agentforce agents, grounded in Google Search via Vertex AI and with the ability to reference up-to-the-minute data, news, and current events.

Box, to enable Agentforce agents to extract insights from unstructured data and power actions with that information, using natural language to interact with content in Box.

Docusign, to generate agreements, route for signatures, track status, and gain key insights.

Workday, to streamline employee self-service workflows such as onboarding, benefits management, and career development.

"When we launched AppExchange in 2005, it helped our customers get even more value from our platform with prebuilt apps, workflows, and integrations. It also gave our partners an opportunity to participate in the emerging cloud economy and build thriving businesses," said Brian Landsman, executive vice president and general manager of global business development and partnerships at Salesforce, in a statement. "With AgentExchange, we're doing much the same: opening up Agentforce for partners, startups, and Agentblazers to participate in the digital labor market and build agentic AI on Salesforce." "AgentExchange empowers customers to seamlessly integrate trusted AI solutions within their workflow," said Alice Steinglass, executive vice president and general manager of platform, integration, and automation at Salesforce, in a statement. "Now our developer community can directly tap the expertise of our partner ecosystem to get the right industry-specific solutions so they can build and implement AI agents and be the pioneers turning their businesses into Agentforce companies."

New AgentExchange and Agentforce features include the following:

New partner-built agentic components, including actions, prompt templates, topics, and agent templates.

Out-of-the-box Agentforce actions, including Slack, in packaged Agentforce topics and templates on the AgentExchange. These actions empower partner-delivered agents with built-in CRM and Slack capabilities, such as creating a case, canceling an order, updating a Slack canvas, searching Slack, or sending direct messages.

Industry-specific agent solutions.

A collaborative ecosystem where businesses, partners, and individual Agentblazers can connect, share best practices, and innovate.

Partners who have AgentExchange listings or are actively developing Agentforce components include the following:

Sales & service

Appiphony: Offers document generation.

Bucher + Suter: Enables seamless escalation from agent to human, preserving context.

Docusign: Generates documents, routes for signature, and tracks doc and signature status.

Highspot: Provides curated sales content and AI-powered analytics.

Neuron 7: Directs enterprise service teams through optimal resolution paths.

SalesWings: Integrates customer intent data.

Seismic: Delivers AI-powered personalized content at scale.

Finance, operations, and talent

Asymbl: Offers AI-powered recruiting solutions.

Bullhorn: Recruitment Cloud Agents leverage more than 90 actions, such as candidate matching, talent engagement, and hiring recommendations.

Certinia: Enables managers to monitor client health scores, diagnose potential issues, and recommend remedies to customer issues.

FinDoc: Integrates payment and CRM data.

InvestorFlow: Simplifies prospect targeting and opportunity aggregation.

OpenText: Automates document management.

Productivity and collaboration

Box: Enables Agentforce agents to extract insights from unstructured data and power actions with that information, using natural language to interact with content in Box.

CloudCrossing: Generates documents and launches digital signatures via agent actions.

Copado: Streamlines entire Salesforce DevOps process with intelligent automation for user story creation, release management, and deployment troubleshooting.

Formstack: Empowers agents to deliver formless data collection.

GoMeddo: Provides AI-driven scheduling and booking within Salesforce nt management.

Hubbl: Empowers agents with Hubbl Process Analytics and suggests best practices.

MemberVerse: Streamlines operations with advanced workflow actions.

Moody's: Creates research reports based on accounts and opportunities.

Practivo: Enables natural language scheduling for appointments and resources.

SharinPix: Enables agents to search, view, and manage photos using content and metadata.

TaskRay: Streamlines project management and task workflows with an AI assistant,.

Zenkraft: Empowers agents to provide seamless shipping, tracking, and returns support.

Industry-specific solutions