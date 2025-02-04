Smarsh Acquires CallCabinet

Smarsh, a provider of communications data and intelligence, has acquired CallCabinet, a compliance call recording and analytics technology company, for an undisclosed amount.

The integration will provide customers with compliant audio recording, voice analytics, and an end-to-end digital communications and intelligence platform.

CallCabinet provides compliant call recording for organizations across a broad range of industries including finance, insurance, healthcare, public sector, aviation, energy, legal, automotive, manufacturing, shipping, and retail. CallCabinet brings a robust partner ecosystem, including integrations with Avaya, Cisco, Microsoft, Webex, Zoom, and 8x8. The company's presence in key markets like Australia, Germany, South Africa, and the United Kingdom extends Smarsh's global position and capabilities.