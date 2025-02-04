Smarsh Acquires CallCabinet
Smarsh, a provider of communications data and intelligence, has acquired CallCabinet, a compliance call recording and analytics technology company, for an undisclosed amount.
The integration will provide customers with compliant audio recording, voice analytics, and an end-to-end digital communications and intelligence platform.
CallCabinet provides compliant call recording for organizations across a broad range of industries including finance, insurance, healthcare, public sector, aviation, energy, legal, automotive, manufacturing, shipping, and retail. CallCabinet brings a robust partner ecosystem, including integrations with Avaya, Cisco, Microsoft, Webex, Zoom, and 8x8. The company's presence in key markets like Australia, Germany, South Africa, and the United Kingdom extends Smarsh's global position and capabilities.
"This acquisition enables Smarsh to accelerate our mission to deliver the most advanced and comprehensive AI-powered communications compliance platform in the market today," said Kim Crawford Goodman, CEO of Smarsh, in a statement. "Smarsh continues to lead in compliance innovation with the only cloud-native data warehouse in the industry, along with AI-powered insights and communications capture for 100+ communications channels, from email to LinkedIn, WhatsApp, and Zoom. With CallCabinet, Smarsh extends its leading communications capture capabilities to include advanced and scalable voice capture, voice surveillance, and voice insights technology. This will drive superior levels of integration and value to the market."
"Joining Smarsh, the trusted leader of the communications compliance industry, is an exciting opportunity to scale our innovative voice technology to a broader range of customers and industries," said Ryan Kahan, founder of CallCabinet, in a statement. "Businesses of all sizes face substantial challenges in compliance recording and managing voice communications because of older, expensive technology without enough flexibility. Integrating our modern and reliable voice technology with Smarsh will deliver a powerful platform designed to help our global customers integrate, protect, and accelerate their businesses across all communication types for both compliance and greater insight."