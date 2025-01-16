Partnering with Nvidia and Microsoft helps ServiceNow advance AI and compute power responsibly for customers

Over the past few years ServiceNow has established significant partnerships with NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Genesys to enhance its AI capabilities and workflow solutions. And I recently spent a few good minutes with ServiceNow's Chief Digital Information Officer Kellie Romack to see how these partnerships are helping to shape the company's AI efforts and extend the reach and impact of their platform.

Below is a short clip and edited transcript from our conversation. The full episode can be viewed at https://youtube.com/live/-teXmWCT6Cc?

Edited transcript

Brent Leary: You know I think it was like 2 years ago; Gosh time is really flying.

Kellie Romack: This AI world is going faster. Gotta partner with people to keep up.

Brent Leary: I'm glad you mentioned the word partner, because one of the early partnerships I saw between NVIDIA and a company in the CRM/CX industry was ServiceNow. And last year at Knowledge24 Jensen Huang was on stage and he said ServiceNow was the first partner of theirs in this space to get it.

ServiceNow was very prescient to build that kind of deep relationship with a company like Nvidia. What do you see happening this year, a year from now, as a result of that kind of partnership?

Kellie Romack: It's tremendous the partnership with Nvidia, absolutely. We continue to look at how we advance our AI while being responsible, while elevating our compute power with partners like Nvidia. We're also big Microsoft partners. We have partners out there all over the place, and what we want to do is be democratized in our technology. So you can bring in any data, any information on our platform. Use AI from an orchestration perspective to create and reimagine the work you need to do.

I think it is so important to not just close yourself off. You have to have partners in the world. Everybody can reach everything. Anybody can go to the Internet and play with AI and pull it up. And that's what the world needs.

We have to do it responsibly. And with big partners we’re able to do that better and more efficiently. So I don't see partnership going away. I consider it to be deeply important and strategic. And we're going to continue down this path. Absolutely.

Brent Leary: At Knowledge 24 it was the Nvidia and Microsoft partnerships got the attention but there was another one that was really but maybe got a little overshadowed because those names are so big. But Genesys partnership I thought was incredibly important because it's so focused on connecting the contact center with workflow and what that could mean in an integrated, more efficient way to move that data across Ais.

I think all these different AIs could be great but they only can reach their potential for greatness if companies like ServiceNow are willing to partner with other huge companies. We don't want AI or assistant silos. And I think that's so great that you are focused on that.

Kellie Romack: We can't ask customers to swivel chair between technologies. So the great thing about ServiceNow is we get to be this experience layer across all of your sets of technology. And to your point Genesys, Microsoft, NVIDIA, whatever it is; With our workflow data fabric and with our RaptorDB database we have the technology and the platform of platforms to be able to ingest and take that to a different level. And transform with orchestration to create outcomes across multiple sets of technologies all throughout the ServiceNow ecosystem.