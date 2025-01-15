ZoomInfo Expands Partnership with Salesloft

ZoomInfo and Salesloft have expanded their partnership to accelerate revenue growth for go-to-market teams.

ZoomInfo customers can now purchase Salesloft's revenue orchestration platform through their ZoomInfo account managers to target the right prospects using ZoomInfo's data and turn real-time insights into seller action through the Salesloft platform.

With AI-prioritized workflows, revenue teams will benefit from streamlined operations, reduced manual effort, and a more cohesive pipeline management system. Joint customers can do the following:

Sync ZoomInfo Buying Signals to Salesloft Rhythm. Sellers can set up automations that push ZoomInfo's key buying signals to Salesloft, where Rhythm assigns the next-best action, such as calling a critical stakeholder or adding the ZoomInfo-recommended buying committee to an AI-powered sales cadence. Salesloft's AI then prioritizes sellers' daily workflows.

Send AI email through Salesloft using ZoomInfo Copilot's signal-powered generative AI or Salesloft's generative AI to craft unique emails based on buyer insights and tailored to each prospect's needs, then seamlessly send them through Salesloft.

Export to Salesloft for enhanced personalization. Sales and marketing teams can build customizable, hyper-targeted lists in ZoomInfo and push details to Salesloft to engage buying groups with highly personalized strategies using Salesloft's multichannel tools.