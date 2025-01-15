ZoomInfo Expands Partnership with Salesloft
ZoomInfo and Salesloft have expanded their partnership to accelerate revenue growth for go-to-market teams.
ZoomInfo customers can now purchase Salesloft's revenue orchestration platform through their ZoomInfo account managers to target the right prospects using ZoomInfo's data and turn real-time insights into seller action through the Salesloft platform.
With AI-prioritized workflows, revenue teams will benefit from streamlined operations, reduced manual effort, and a more cohesive pipeline management system. Joint customers can do the following:
- Sync ZoomInfo Buying Signals to Salesloft Rhythm. Sellers can set up automations that push ZoomInfo's key buying signals to Salesloft, where Rhythm assigns the next-best action, such as calling a critical stakeholder or adding the ZoomInfo-recommended buying committee to an AI-powered sales cadence. Salesloft's AI then prioritizes sellers' daily workflows.
- Send AI email through Salesloft using ZoomInfo Copilot's signal-powered generative AI or Salesloft's generative AI to craft unique emails based on buyer insights and tailored to each prospect's needs, then seamlessly send them through Salesloft.
- Export to Salesloft for enhanced personalization. Sales and marketing teams can build customizable, hyper-targeted lists in ZoomInfo and push details to Salesloft to engage buying groups with highly personalized strategies using Salesloft's multichannel tools.
"This exciting partnership brings together two industry leaders to deliver unparalleled data-driven insights and transform those insights into revenue-generating actions for our customers," ZoomInfo Chief Revenue Officer James Roth said in a statement. "Together we're revolutionizing how sales teams approach their go-to-market strategies. From actionable insights to streamlined workflows and personalized engagement, our combined platforms redefine what it means to sell effectively in the modern era and help teams win more business faster."
"At the core of this strategic partnership lies a shared mission to make selling smarter, easier, and more impactful," said Mark Niemiec, chief revenue officer of Salesloft, in a statement. "By enabling customers to seamlessly act on ZoomInfo's timely, high-value insights directly within the Salesloft platform, we help customers drive profitable efficient growth, leading to durable revenue outcomes. Additionally, ZoomInfo's representation of Salesloft worldwide will expand the reach of our revenue orchestration capabilities, empowering even more teams to accelerate revenue generation and build lasting customer relationships."