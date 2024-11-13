Salesloft Launches Command Center

Salesloft today launched Command Center, a home base for revenue and operations leaders.

Command Center uses Conductor AI, Salesloft's proprietary artificial intelligence engine, to extract and analyze data from within the sales workflow across all in-flight deals.

Command Center allows revenue leaders to keep track of performance and visualize insights across key sales stages in one place. It further enables leaders to create action items for sales teams in Salesloft Rhythm, their prioritized workflow.

With Command Center, Salesloft added the following three AI insights to its platform, which function as AI agents to help revenue leaders identify and take action on gaps and areas of opportunity within the sales pipeline based on customer-specific historical and real-time data:

The Objection Handling agent uses seller performance metrics (like objection handling and win rates) to notify managers of employees who might need coaching to sharpen their skills and improve outcomes.

The Stalled Deals agent uses deal progression data (like average sales cycle length and win rates) to flag deals that have stagnated so sellers can take action to move the process forward.

The Signal Conversion agent highlights how timely activation of a Highspot or Seismic Play can improve prospecting outcomes, prompting teams to enable or adopt Plays that ensure sellers are engaging with high-potential buyers likely to convert.

In addition to the launch of Command Center and AI insights, Salesloft also announced the following enterprise-grade platform updates:

Enhanced analytics and reporting, including configurable metrics and improved outcomes reporting for Salesloft Cadences and Plays;

Improvements to the Play creation process, including new task types to enhance classification capabilities (e.g., calendar block, deal reviews, etc.) and the ability to create multiple actions from a signal; and

Expanded multilanguage support for Conversations transcriptions in Danish, Portuguese, Swedish, Vietnamese, Polish, Romanian, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Russian.