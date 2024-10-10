ServiceNow and Zoom Expand Partnership
ServiceNow and Zoom have expanded their partnership to blend their generative artificial intelligence technologies, ServiceNow Now Assist and Zoom AI Companion, to offer advanced workflow automation for tasks and activities across Zoom and ServiceNow.
Through this new integration, the Zoom AI Companion will summarize and transcribe team discussions and turn action items into tasks connected to ServiceNow workflows. After the meeting, AI Companion can work with Now Assist for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM), ServiceNow's genAI-enabled solution, to trigger the proper workflows, helping teams with next steps, like automatically creating tickets and assigning them to team members. Email notifications will then be sent to attendees with insights from the meeting, along with an auto-generated summary of post-meeting deliverables.
"CEOs are transitioning from AI fascination to AI-led business strategies, for exponential improvements in how their companies run," said Bill McDermott, chairman and CEO of ServiceNow, in a statement. "ServiceNow and Zoom share a goal to supercharge teamwork. Our new integration goes from conversation to immediate action, saving time and freeing up resources so employees can focus on the work that matters most."
"Through our enhanced collaboration with ServiceNow, we continue to deliver seamless interactions across both platforms with genAI capabilities and embedded user interfaces," said Eric . Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom, in a statement. "Integrating Zoom AI Companion with ServiceNow takes productivity to the next level, empowering customers to move seamlessly from meetings to productivity, reducing admin time and streamlining workflows."
