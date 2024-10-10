ServiceNow and Zoom Expand Partnership

ServiceNow and Zoom have expanded their partnership to blend their generative artificial intelligence technologies, ServiceNow Now Assist and Zoom AI Companion, to offer advanced workflow automation for tasks and activities across Zoom and ServiceNow.

Through this new integration, the Zoom AI Companion will summarize and transcribe team discussions and turn action items into tasks connected to ServiceNow workflows. After the meeting, AI Companion can work with Now Assist for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM), ServiceNow's genAI-enabled solution, to trigger the proper workflows, helping teams with next steps, like automatically creating tickets and assigning them to team members. Email notifications will then be sent to attendees with insights from the meeting, along with an auto-generated summary of post-meeting deliverables.