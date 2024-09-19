Zoominfo Updates Copilot in Summer Release
ZoomInfo has enhanced ZoomInfo Copilot to help sellers capture more pipeline.
ZoomInfo Copilot equips sales teams with on-demand account insights and real-time buying signals, applying generative artificial intelligence to predict pipeline and make recommendations about who to contact, when to engage, and even what to say.
The latest product enhancements include the following:
- Integrations with Gong, G2, TrustRadius Slack, Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and others.
- Context-rich insights to incorporate in AI-crafted emails, including C-suite and buying group changes, hiring plans, buyer intent, and Scoops.
- The ability to add freeform context to AI-generated emails to tailor communications even further.
- The ability to pull signals from a variety of sources, including job postings, earnings call and investor conference transcripts, intent signals from TechnologyAdvice, and relationship intelligence from Ren Systems. The signals include funding, podcast mentions, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, stock market debuts, projects, pain points, buying group changes, personnel moves, layoffs, and more.
- Submitted or abandoned forms that show when website visitors interact with forms on website with alerts showing completed and abandoned forms.
- Account Fit Scores that show accounts with the greatest potential for success.
- Websight spikes that show when target accounts recently visited pages on websites and domains.
- Account-level intent that shows when target accounts are actively researching one or more intent topic clusters and have seen an increase in account-level intent score.
- Account Summary that consolidates first- and third-party data into a single brief for every account.
- Real-time Account Updates with the Account AI.
- Performance Analytics through the Copilot Analytics Dashboard, which offers a consolidated view of account signals, engagement, and seller usage.
- Engagement Funnel Visibility from accounts with signals to accounts that require action through Account Overlays in Copilot Analytics.
- A refreshed ZoomInfo homepage that greets users with active, prioritized accounts based on key signals and insights.
- Strategic Account Prioritization based on real-time account activity and insights.
- Mobile Access with the ZoomInfo Copilot Mobile App
- A read-to-me feature that allows users to get audio updates of account insights directly in the mobile app.
- Comprehensive Signal Visibility for accounts within the mobile app's signals tab.
