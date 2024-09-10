GoTo Introduces GoTo Connect CX

GoTo, a business communications, IT management, and support solutions provider, today launched GoTo Connect CX, a suite of multichannel customer experience (CX) tools for customer communications tools, a phone system, and artificial intelligence.

"Businesses today are inundated with fragmented and costly capabilities and tools, often not knowing where to begin when it comes to optimizing their customer experience," said Olga Lagunova, chief product and technology officer of GoTo, in a statement. "With GoTo Connect CX, we've taken the best of our communications tools, including our latest AI capabilities, and combined them for an unmatched value, opening the door for growing businesses to access this technology."