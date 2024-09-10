GoTo Introduces GoTo Connect CX
GoTo, a business communications, IT management, and support solutions provider, today launched GoTo Connect CX, a suite of multichannel customer experience (CX) tools for customer communications tools, a phone system, and artificial intelligence.
"Businesses today are inundated with fragmented and costly capabilities and tools, often not knowing where to begin when it comes to optimizing their customer experience," said Olga Lagunova, chief product and technology officer of GoTo, in a statement. "With GoTo Connect CX, we've taken the best of our communications tools, including our latest AI capabilities, and combined them for an unmatched value, opening the door for growing businesses to access this technology."
GoTo Connect CX combines the following:
- Multichannel communications, including WhatsApp, SMS, web chat, Facebook, and Instagram.
- The ability to schedule personalized SMS outbound campaigns with AI Messaging Assistant.
- AI capabilities with GoPilot, a new virtual assistant built to support admins, unlock actionable reporting insights from every customer interaction journey, enabling a better customer understanding with AI Call Summaries and AI Call Transcriptions.
- Shared inbox for all two-way customer communications.
- Business phone, meetings, and messaging with hundreds of features, including an Attendant Console, 99.999 percent uptime, and unified admin system.
- Advanced integrations with Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, Zoho, HubSpot, ServiceNow, Zendesk, and more.