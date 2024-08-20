GoTo Adds 40 Features to GoTo Connect

GoTo, an IT management, support, and business communications provider, has added more than 40 product enhancements to the GoTo Connect portfolio.

These latest product innovations within GoTo Connect equip businesses with data and technology to improve customer interactions and collaboration. With them, users can transform scattered insights into clear, actionable intelligence with GoTo Connect analytics tools and uncover trends in call recordings, transcripts, and customer feedback to pinpoint areas for improvement, anticipate customer needs, and fine-tune strategies.

The enhancements include the following:

AI topic flags that track and analyze key topics in GoTo Connect Contact Center with advanced speech analysis to spot important trends, evaluate calls for patterns, and monitor historical data.

Better call report insights to access a searchable record of every conversation with call transcripts, enable multi-tier permission-level restrictions by user groups, and see the outcome of every call in a simplified view with resolution reporting.

Better training to maximize agent performance through comprehensive reports to analyze call failures and call outcomes, and unlock deeper insights with handle time and workload reporting.

AI-driven text-to-speech sound clips: Create polished sound clips from script to voice over instantly using AI, choosing from 4 voices, 90 languages, and 11 background music options.

Clearer meetings with closed captioning: Make GoTo Meeting sessions more engaging and accessible with real-time audio transcriptions, turning audio into text.

Screen pop for personalized voice calls: Personalize calls with screen pop providing all the relevant caller information at your fingertips, saving time and boosting efficiency.

Integrations with WhatsApp, Zendesk, ServiceNow, Sugar CRM, Pipedrive, Freshsales, and Freshdesk.

In addition to the new GoTo Connect features, GoTo Webinar has also been updated to include the following:

New and improved GoTo Webinar Standard to host and manage virtual events with a customizable layout, breakout rooms, an improved question pane, and real-time audience reactions.

The ability to host dynamic virtual events on any device through the GoTo application, now on mobile and desktop.

Interprefy integration for real-time multilingual interpretation within GoTo Webinar.