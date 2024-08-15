Conversica Adds AI Message Customization in Conversational AI Platform Upgrades

Conversica has upgraded its conversational artificial intelligence platform with new flexible AI-supported customized messaging options, enabling marketers to leverage generative AI for two-way lead and customer engagement.

Building on Conversica Chat with Contextual Response Generation, the new features provide a hybrid approach to customizing AI-powered messaging. The updated Conversation Editor enables users to leverage generative AI to create and adjust two-way email and SMS conversations in a controlled, secure environment. The new user interface enhancements let users adjust their messaging and conversation architecture to align with their brand voice or use generative AI to rewrite communications.

"These changes to our conversation-building capabilities make Conversica's solution the most flexible conversational AI product available for revenue teams, enabling users to use genAI but with the ability to build tailored, brand-specific conversations in the manner best suited to their unique needs. Instead of the black box of genAI solutions today, Conversica puts ultimate control into the hands of the marketer. This is the only brand-safe solution incorporating the most advanced genAI capabilities on the market," said Jim Kaskade, CEO of Conversica, in a statement

Key features of the latest release include the following:

Custom messaging mode that enables users to customize conversations beyond just client domain information.

GenAI support for writing and editing conversations with embedded best practices based on more than 1 billion interactions to guarantee deliverability and conversions.

A streamlined UI with easier navigation and visual updates to support new message modes.

Streamlined client information variable filtering and searching.