6sense and Gong Expand Partnership

6sense and Gong expanded their partnership with a new integration that provides enhanced predictive analytics capabilities and connects Gong Engage, the sales engagement solution, with 6sense Revenue AI for Sales, providing sellers with easy access to buyer intelligence and contact data.

6sense Revenue AI for Sales is a platform that helps sellers prioritize in-market accounts and provides comprehensive buyer intelligence and contact data right within the tools they use daily. The platform leverages artificial intelligence to offer insights into anonymous buyer activities.

Gong Engage is a full-cycle sales engagement solution for creating, managing, and converting pipeline. Engage provides sellers a single view of their companies history with accounts, providing complete context, and making personalization easier. It also provides AI-powered recommendations for critical tasks to action based on the context of customer interactions and allows collaboration across the account team and leadership.

Equipped with 6sense Revenue AI for Sales' advanced insights, sellers can do the following:

Explore high-value intent activities from 6sense directly in Gong Engage;

Identify high-value intent activities from 6sense directly in Gong Engage; and

Better-personalize sales outreach based on high-value intent signals.