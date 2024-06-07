Salesforce Adds AI Innovations to Sales Cloud

Salesforce today introduced Einstein Conversation Insights with Sales Signals and new Einstein Copilo actions for Sales Cloud, which use artificial intelligence, grounded in CRM context, to transform how sellers prepare for, conduct, and follow up on customer and prospects calls while automating non-selling tasks.

Generative AI for Einstein Conversation Insights (ECI) automates administrative tasks currently performed by sellers. With new AI-powered call summaries and call exploration, Einstein generates post-call summaries that can be reviewed using natural language prompts. These innovations build on the existing capabilities of Einstein Conversation Insights, transcribing meeting notes, surfacing insights and action items from individual sales calls, and automatically updating CRM systems to eliminate data entry.

Sales Signals will help sales teams identify actionable insights directly from their calls, with ECI to unlock data-driven selling. With unified data from all customer meetings, sales and marketing teams can work together to identify cross-company collective themes, trends, and opportunities to augment and adapt their go-to-market strategies.

Einstein Copilot for Sales Actions will help sellers start their days and accelerate call preparation and follow-up through automated creation of prioritized agendas and to-do lists, summaries of top leads and new accounts, and proactive identification of opportunities that need attention. With these actions, Einstein Copilot can also send personalized follow-up emails to customers and prospects based on call data. Sellers can use Einstein Copilot wherever they are working, whether it's a CRM system, web browser, or business application.