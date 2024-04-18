Salesforce Expands Slack AI

Salesforce has added capabilities to its Slack AI, which uses companies' conversational data to help users work faster and smarter.

Slack AI now includes the following:

A new recap feature that delivers a daily morning digest containing summaries of the channels that users follow.

Search answers that deliver personalized, intelligent responses to conversational questions with direct citations to relevant Slack messages.

Conversation summaries that generate highlights from accessible channels and threads, with clear sources included in each summary.

Slack also now integrates withEinstein Copilot, a conversational AI assistant for Salesforce CRM, allowing users to bring AI-powered CRM insights directly into Slack.