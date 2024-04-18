Salesforce Expands Slack AI
Salesforce has added capabilities to its Slack AI, which uses companies' conversational data to help users work faster and smarter.
Slack AI now includes the following:
- A new recap feature that delivers a daily morning digest containing summaries of the channels that users follow.
- Search answers that deliver personalized, intelligent responses to conversational questions with direct citations to relevant Slack messages.
- Conversation summaries that generate highlights from accessible channels and threads, with clear sources included in each summary.
Slack also now integrates withEinstein Copilot, a conversational AI assistant for Salesforce CRM, allowing users to bring AI-powered CRM insights directly into Slack.