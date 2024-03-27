Conversica Enables Dynamic Two-Way AI Conversations for Marketing Automation Platforms

Conversica, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence solutions for revenue teams, today launched a solution for marketing automation platforms that embeds AI-powered, human-like, real-time conversations directly into key pipeline-generating marketing activities.

This advancement enables marketers to integrate Conversica's Conversational AI solution directly into platforms such as Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Adobe Marketo, Oracle Eloqua, Hubspot Marketing Hub, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing to trigger highly personalized, human-like dialogues when prospects show interest. Conversica's Powerfully Human conversations maximize marketing impact through dynamically generated dialogue that influences and persuades across the customer lifecycle.

"We know embedding two-way conversations directly into inbound lead processes works because we've seen it in action. Our continued investment in leading the way for the next level of marketing automation is the result of years of perfecting it for our customers," said Jim Kaskade, CEO of Conversica, in a statement. "Marketers can finally go beyond the one-way nurture blasts to engage leads on a deeper level, allowing them to talk with their audiences instead of talking at them. We will continue to expand the availability of our next-gen MAP strategy across all platforms to bring the power of two-way dialogue to more marketers, enabling them to supercharge their campaigns with unparalleled control and efficiency at scale, all directly within the marketing automation platforms they already use. But the true value will be an order of magnitude in conversion rates. That's what marketing and sales teams will care about."