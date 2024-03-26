GoTo Adds AI Innovations and Dozens of Product Enhancements

GoTo today unveiled artificial intelligence innovations and more than 60 new offerings, capabilities, and features throughout its portfolio.

Among the capabilities introduced today are AI-powered offerings that deliver new intelligence, insights, and automation building on the recently announced GoPilot for GoTo Resolve

GoTo's newest offerings and capabilities include the following:

AI screen translation within LogMeIn Rescue which instantly detects and translates text on the user's screen into the agent's preferred language.

Admin GoPilot built directly into the GoTo Connect interface, which finds answers to set-up queries, support resources, and demo videos.

AI optimization add-on for GoTo Contact Center, with includes AI-generated interaction summaries, empowers supervisors to take action on calls in real time, and informs contact center leaders with actionable insights into customer sentiment and trending topics.

Post-meeting summaries for GoTo Meeting, with actionable next steps.

Attendant Console for GoTo Connect, which provides a centralized interface that displays caller ID, call status, call queues and offers features like call hold, forwarding, parking, and directory services to route customers to the right individuals and departments.

Intelligent chat assistant within GoTo Contact Center, to engage customers through interactive, predefined conversational flows.

New integrations bringing call information, SMS, voicemail data, and contacts from GoTo Connect directly with CRM tools, including Salesforce, HubSpot, and Zoho. Additionally, integrations with Microsoft Teams for GoTo Connect and Rescue, allowing agents to create, start, and share support sessions with end users directly within Teams.

Native support of Intel vPro-based devices within Rescue, where agents can remotely access out-of-band Intel vPro-enabled devices using the same workflow and interface for regular Rescue sessions without juggling multiple logins.

GoTo Contact Center Pro, GoTo's contact center suite for larger customers, with omnichannel capabilities, new workflow integrations, and advanced customer and agent analytics.

Self-healing alerts for GoTo Resolve, a vigilant support feature that identifies potential problems and fixes them without human intervention.

Custom script alerts within GoTo Resolve, to build and configure thresholds.

Advanced reporting and analytics for GoTo Connect, bringing the complete customer journey and understanding of interactions in one dashboard.