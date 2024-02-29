OroCommerce Integrates with Salesforce

OroCommerce, providers of a B2B e-commerce platform built specifically for manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers, today launched a Salesforce CRM integration on Salesforce AppExchange.

This solution combines OroCommerce with Salesforce CRM, empowering OroCommerce customers to deliver seamless digital commerce experiences at pace without needing to rip and replace their CRM or manually synchronize data.

This solution works by synchronizing key customer, product, and order data between the two systems in real time. This includes Accounts, Contacts, and Orders in both directions, and Pricebooks, Quotes, and Contracts from Salesforce to OroCommerce.