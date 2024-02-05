ScreenMeet Launches AI Assist

ScreenMeet, providers of a cloud-native remote support platform, today launched ScreenMeet AI Assist, a generative artificial intelligence-powered solution purpose-built for support agents in the contact center and IT help desk.

ScreenMeet AI Assist leverages generative AI to empower agents with real-time troubleshooting and guidance.

The entire ScreenMeet platform,including the new AI Assist functionality, is fully embedded within the leading IT service management and CRM systems, such as ServiceNow, Salesforce, Tanium, and more. Businesses can also store all session data in the ITSM, CRM, or their own clouds and handle all authentication and session management though the ITSM or CRM.

ScreenMeet AI Assist also integrates with the leading large language model (LLM) API providers, including OpenAI, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and more. Customers can configure their AI prompts to meet their unique needs. Additionally, ScreenMeet AI Assist automatically incorporates contextual information about the remote support session, such as the device, operating system, and version being used by the customer.