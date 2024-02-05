ScreenMeet Launches AI Assist
ScreenMeet, providers of a cloud-native remote support platform, today launched ScreenMeet AI Assist, a generative artificial intelligence-powered solution purpose-built for support agents in the contact center and IT help desk.
ScreenMeet AI Assist leverages generative AI to empower agents with real-time troubleshooting and guidance.
The entire ScreenMeet platform,including the new AI Assist functionality, is fully embedded within the leading IT service management and CRM systems, such as ServiceNow, Salesforce, Tanium, and more. Businesses can also store all session data in the ITSM, CRM, or their own clouds and handle all authentication and session management though the ITSM or CRM.
ScreenMeet AI Assist also integrates with the leading large language model (LLM) API providers, including OpenAI, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and more. Customers can configure their AI prompts to meet their unique needs. Additionally, ScreenMeet AI Assist automatically incorporates contextual information about the remote support session, such as the device, operating system, and version being used by the customer.
"It's increasingly important for businesses in today's environment to find new ways to improve efficiency and reduce costs where possible," said Ben Lilienthal, co-founder and CEO of ScreenMeet, in a statement."Our innovative AI assistant equips support agents to resolve tickets faster and deflect ticket escalation. The resulting productivity gains and increased ROI will be a game-changer for our customers, enabling them to continue outpacing their peers in driving customer satisfaction and operational excellence."
"By integrating with the top LLM API providers and incorporating sophisticated prompt engineering techniques, we're able to deliver a seamless experience for support agents that makes their lives easier. This, in turn, allows contact centers and IT help desks to resolve more issues faster," said Eugene Abovsky, co-founder and chief technology officerof ScreenMeet, in a statement. "In the days ahead, we will continue to invest in new AI applications and product advancements that drive value for our customers and partners."
"ScreenMeet AI Assist not only helps existing support agents, but we've found this new AI assistant technology can cut training time for new agents by up to 30 percent," said Rebecca Wettemann, CEO and principal analyst of Valoir, an independent analyst firm, in a statement. "This type of solution delivers compelling ROI to the enterprise and solves many long-tail problems, like customer frustration and agent burnout, which even a lot more expensive agent training couldn't solve."