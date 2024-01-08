CallTrackingMetrics Launches Personalized Plans

CallTrackingMetrics, a conversation analytics company, today launched four personalized plans, Marketing Lite, Marketing Pro, Sales Engage, and Enterprise, to meet the changing needs of marketers, sales and lead generation teams.

"Businesses today need flexibility in their marketing tools. Whether they're a five-person startup or 500-person enterprise, everyone has unique objectives and KPIs to hit," saidTodd Fisher, co-founder and CEO of CallTrackingMetrics, in a statement. "With these new personalized plans, we're empowering our customers to choose a solution tailored to their needs and budget. Combined with new AI tools and integrations like Zoom, our software provides immense value that will take digital marketing efforts to the next level in 2024."

The plans also come with support and training resources. All customers have 24/7 access to live chat, email ticketing and an extensive online knowledge base for support. Meanwhile, Marketing Pro and Sales Engage plans include dedicated onboarding specialists for implementation guidance and access to live phone and chat support.

CallTrackingMetrics also recently unveiled an integration with Zoomthat incorporates meeting transcripts and recordings into the activity log. LeadReactor, another new lead management product, also helps businesses connect with prospects and automates next steps.