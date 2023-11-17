Salesloft Adds Platform Enhancements and Rhythm Integrations

Salesloft, provider of a revenue workflow platform, has added an open API for customers to inject their own custom data into Rhythm, Rhythm partner integrations, deeper intelligence in Conversations, and an Android mobile app for sales engagement.

The new self-service, open API from Salesloft enables third-parties to inject data into Salesloft and trigger custom Rhythm workflows.

New Rhythm partner integrations take advantage of underutilized buyer intent data and scale best practices across the sales organization. With 11 new Salesloft Rhythm partner integrations, teams can create customizable workflows that turn insights into actionable next-best steps for the seller. New partners include LeanData, LeadIQ, Showpad, UserGems, Reachdesk, Equilar, Trumpet, Influ2, B2Brain, HippoVideo, and GetAccept. This brings the number of integrations to 16, as Salesloft already had Rhythm integrations with G2, DocuSign, Seismic, Vidyard, and Highspot.

Salesloft Conversations records and transcribes virtual meetings and surfaces insights that are directly actionable in the sales workflow. New capabilities track keywords across conversations and visualize patterns over time so sales teams can identify hidden problems or areas of opportunity.

Salesloft Mobile is now available for Android users on the Google Play Store. Salesloft Mobile is localized across multiple languages, including English, French, German, and Spanish. The app is also available in dark mode to enhance accessibility.