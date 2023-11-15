Microsoft Adds Copilot Capabilities in Dynamics 365

Microsoft today at its annual Ignite conference in Seattle introduced updates to Copilot for Dynamics 365 to help marketing, sales, and field service professionals provide better customer experiences.

New at this year's event is Microsoft Copilot for Service and Microsoft Copilot for Sales, the evolution of Sales Copilot, bringing together Copilot for Microsoft 365 with role-specific insights and actions. Both integrate with contact center and CRM systems.

Earlier this year, Microsoft introduced Copilot for Dynamics 365, and since then, more than 130,000 organizations have used it, according to Emily He, corporate vice president of business applications marketing at Microsoft.

Microsoft Copilot for Service integrates trusted knowledge with Copilot for Microsoft 365 to boost agent productivity in the tools they already use every day, such as Outlook and Teams; providing AI-guided answers and resources personalized for each customer issue and conversation. Organizations can train Microsoft Copilot for Service using trusted websites, knowledgebase articles, files, and other data sources to unlock generative AI-powered guidance.

Microsoft Copilot for Service provides out-of-the-box integrations with Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Zendesk, and can be extended to other systems through a vast array of more than 1,100 prebuilt and custom connectors. It can be further customized with Microsoft Copilot Studio, also announced at Ignite 2023. With Copilot Studio, service teams can fine-tune Copilot experiences by incorporating their own data, logic, and actions tailored for specific scenarios, frequent conversations, or other unique use cases.

The new copilot experiences in Dynamics 365 Sales allow sellers to interact with their data using natural language to get contextual insights and recommendations for leads and opportunities. It includes a new full-screen view where sellers can gain a quick understanding of customers, deals, meetings, forecasts, and more.

New capabilities for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights provide a deeper understanding of target customers and segments, helping marketers hyper-personalize campaign content and improve engagement. Sellers can use Copilot in Dynamics 365 Customer Insights to instantly generate a customer profile summary, including demographic, transactional, behavioral, and analytics data.

And Microsoft also rolled out capabilities that enable a seamless handoff from marketing to sellers. Marketers can qualify leads using metrics such as engagement scores.

Microsoft also announced a partnership with Optimizely allowing companies to use the segments and journeys built in Dynamics 365 Customer Insights directly within Optimizely. This enables Optimizely users to build personalized campaigns in real time without writing code. Through bi-directional integrations, organizations can deliver hyper-personalized omnichannel experiences across web, social, email, and offline channels.

Microsoft also unveiled AI-powered experiences for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service that enable front-line workers to access information on a job site by asking questions in conversational language, directly within Teams. It can tap into data from various applications, including Microsoft 365 and third-party systems of record.

Microsoft also introduced Copilot in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Guides, which combines generative AI with mixed reality to help front-line workers complete complex tasks and resolve issues within the flow of work.

Copilot in Dynamics 365 Guides assists workers in industrial and field service settings who deal with complex equipment and processes. Copilot enables workers to ask for relevant information using natural language and human gestures, such as looking and pointing. It uses generative AI to search for information from technical documentation, service records, training content, and other data sources and then summarizes the information for interactive guidance through content and holograms overlaid on the equipment in operation or maintenance.