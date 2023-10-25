Zoom Launches ISV Exchange Program with Verint

Zoom Video Communications is launching the ISV Exchange Program with Verint's open platform, expanding on the initial partnership announced last November, combining Verint's customer experience (CX) automation solutions with Zoom's offerings.

"It's been a pleasure working with Zoom this past year on integrating our open platform with their unified communications solutions as well as Zoom Contact Center," said John Bourne, Verint's senior vice president of global channels and alliances, in a statement. "Our announcement today makes the Verint open platform available to Zoom customers through Zoom for the first time. As Zoom continues to expand their capabilities, we will remain in lock-step with them and enable our mutual customers to leverage the power of this unique platform-to-platform approach."

"We are excited to have Verint as one of our strategic partners," said Doug Chaney, head of ISV and marketplace sales at Zoom, in a statement. "As the customer engagement pioneer for more than 25 years, Verint is uniquely positioned to help our customers navigate through new business challenges to deliver elevated customer experiences."