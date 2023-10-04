Contentful Adds to Contentful Composable Content Platform
Contentful, a composable content platform provider, today launched several products and capabilities, including artificial intelligence-powered advancements that unlock all digital content across the organization, across the Contentful Platform, Contentful Studio, and Contentful Ecosystem.
"Generative AI has ushered in a pivotal new era in which humans can accelerate their creativity by leveraging the power of machines to support improved speed, experimentation, and collaboration. This will revolutionize the way we create, deliver, and interact with content," said Steve Sloan, CEO of Contentful, in a statement. "At Contentful, our vision is unlocking the power of digital content for our customers, and we are already enabling this power through our latest composable content capabilities, infused with the power of AI, with more planned on our product roadmap to help digital teams reach their full potential."
Contentful has incorporated a variety of generative AI-driven capabilities into the Contentful product and ecosystem, and is also introducing a number of other capabilities for teams to work together to harness the business value of content. The new and enhanced capabilities include the following:
- A new Visual Modeler that allows content teams to visually build content models, facilitating an understanding of an organization's content graph and enabling greater collaboration across all digital teams.
- Enhanced enterprise governance and security with an expanded EU data residency footprint, enhanced identity and access management, including single-sign-on exemptions and API token management. GraphQL updates include API enhancements and collaboration from the Apollo Federation to support large enterprise customers.
- AI Content Type Generator, announced previously, streamlines the content model creation process with intelligent recommendations of content type based on user prompts.
- Contentful Studio's new Experience Builder provides a visual canvas whereby teams can create consistent, on-brand experiences using design system components and a structured content foundation.
- Usability enhancements for Contentful Studio make the end-to-end content management workflow easier. These include improvements to Live Preview, helping digital teams publish with pre-publishing checks and reviews with a better search experience and the ability to work in additional languages, and added Experience Analytics insights through enhanced Ninetailed integration.
- The new AI Image Generator enables users to create and manipulate images.
- Improvements to AI Content Generator enable users to create content, translations, and SEO keywords, all of which can be added to a content model or field.
- New and enhanced integrations with Amazon Web Services, BigCommerce, Cloudinary, commercetools, Ninetailed, Salesforce, SAP, Twilio Segment, and WPP.
- AI advancements from ecosystem partners, including the new AI Content Detector from Writer, enabling content editors to assess content generated by AI, and SurferSEO, which delivers AI-driven SEO capabilities to help digital teams drive website traffic.