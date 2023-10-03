TheLoops Adds GenAI to Its Predictive Data Platform
TheLoops AI has added generative capabilities in the form of AI Agent Copilot, AutoQA, and Customer Engagement Summaries to its core predictive customer experience operations platform.
AI Agent Copilot, previously known as AI-Assisted Support, incorporates case summarization, personalization based on contextual data, and prompt-chaining transforming them into modular components within agent workspaces in Zendesk, Intercom, Salesforce, Jira, and ServiceNow.
AutoQA allows businesses to extract quantitative and qualitative signals from customer conversations across channels and languages. Managers can identify areas where agents excel and areas that require training, providing real-time insights into procedural compliance, tone, and empathy.
With Customer Engagement Summaries, major incidents, knowledge gaps, and product feature can be extracted and summarized from customer cases.
"This is a historic moment in customer experience management where brands are going to see exponential gains in managing and understanding their customer experience," said TheLoops CEO and Co-Founder Somya Kapoor in a statement. "Prediction and genAI are providing our customers with rapid efficiency and productivity, resulting in six-figure cost savings. Across the market, enterprise companies want to adopt new genAI technologies but they're leery of bringing on multiple point solutions to solve their CX challenges. That's why my co-founder, Ravi Bulusu, and I have been very deliberate in creating an all-in-one platform with turnkey governance where genAI is not a separate add-on or option but is the last mile."