TheLoops Adds GenAI to Its Predictive Data Platform

TheLoops AI has added generative capabilities in the form of AI Agent Copilot, AutoQA, and Customer Engagement Summaries to its core predictive customer experience operations platform.

AI Agent Copilot, previously known as AI-Assisted Support, incorporates case summarization, personalization based on contextual data, and prompt-chaining transforming them into modular components within agent workspaces in Zendesk, Intercom, Salesforce, Jira, and ServiceNow.

AutoQA allows businesses to extract quantitative and qualitative signals from customer conversations across channels and languages. Managers can identify areas where agents excel and areas that require training, providing real-time insights into procedural compliance, tone, and empathy.

With Customer Engagement Summaries, major incidents, knowledge gaps, and product feature can be extracted and summarized from customer cases.