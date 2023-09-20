InMoment and Contentsquare Partner

InMomen has partnered with Contentsquare, a provider of digital experience analytics, to help businesses visualize customer experiences and digital behaviors.

InMoment's Experience Improvement (XI) Platform gathers data signals and uses artificial intelligence for richer analytics.

The company's collaboration with Contentsquare gives customer experience teams and marketers an in-depth look at the behavior and in-page experience for website and mobile app visitors. Using Contentsquare's digital experience analytics tools and Session Replay helps teams pinpoint specific experiences that cause customer difficulty .