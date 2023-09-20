InMoment and Contentsquare Partner
InMomen has partnered with Contentsquare, a provider of digital experience analytics, to help businesses visualize customer experiences and digital behaviors.
InMoment's Experience Improvement (XI) Platform gathers data signals and uses artificial intelligence for richer analytics.
The company's collaboration with Contentsquare gives customer experience teams and marketers an in-depth look at the behavior and in-page experience for website and mobile app visitors. Using Contentsquare's digital experience analytics tools and Session Replay helps teams pinpoint specific experiences that cause customer difficulty .
"In today's world where consumers research brands and purchase products and services digitally, our collaboration with Contentsquare and their suite of digital analytics tools combined with our text analytics and AI-powered platform is key to helping businesses make even more informed decisions across all customer touch points," said Mehul Nagrani, managing director of InMoment North America, in a statement. "Together with our technology and expertise, we are poised to unlock new dimensions of user experience, and we can't wait to see what the future holds."
"Contentsquare's suite of advanced digital experience analytics tools is coupled perfectly with InMoment's, which drives business value and growth through an integrated CX approach using AI and strategic expertise to help businesses contextualize their data and prioritize their business efforts across the entire customer journey. We're very proud and excited about this partnership," said Gilad Zubery, executive vice president of global business development and partnerships at Contentsquare, in a statement.
