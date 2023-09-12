Salesforce Launches Einstein 1, Einstein Copilot, and Expanded Google Partnership at Dreamforce

Salesforce today at its massive Dreamforce conference in San Francisco introduced the next generation o Einstein, its artificial intelligence technology, with the Einstein 1 platform, Einstein Copilot, Einstein Copilot Studio, Einstein Trust Layer, and an expanded partnership with Google Cloud.

The Einstein 1 Platform features major advancements for Salesforce Data Cloud and Einstein AI capabilities to help companies connect any data to build AI-powered apps with low code and deliver entirely new CRM experiences.

"A company's AI strategy is only as good as its data strategy," said Parker Harris, co-founder and chief technology officer of Salesforce. "We pioneered the metadata framework nearly 25 years ago to seamlessly bridge data across applications. It's the connective tissue that fuels innovation. Now, with Data Cloud and Einstein AI native on the Einstein 1 Platform, companies can easily create AI-powered apps and workflows that supercharge productivity, reduce costs, and deliver amazing customer experiences."

Einstein 1 allows organizations to customize every user experience and action their data using a variety of low-code platform services, including Einstein for AI predictions and content generation; Flow for automation; and Lightning for user interfaces.

The Einstein 1 Platform supports thousands of metadata-enabled objects per customer, each capable of having trillions of rows..

Salesforce offers a variety of insights and analytics solutions for different use cases, including Reports and Dashboards, Tableau, CRM Analytics, and Marketing Cloud Reports. With the Einstein 1 Platform's common metadata schema and access model, all of these solutions can work on the same data at scale

Einstein Copilot, meanwhile, is a conversational AI assistant built into the user experience of every Salesforce application for helping users within their flow of work, enabling them to ask questions in natural language, and receive answers from Data Cloud. In addition, Einstein Copilot proactively takes actions and offers additional options beyond the user's query, such as providing a recommended action plan after a sales call, checking a consumer's order status, or changing the shipping date.

Einstein Copilot has the following use cases:

Allowing sales to research accounts, prep for meetings, automatically update account information, summarize highlights, surface customer sentiment, extract next steps from video calls, explore and search for specific details in customer calls, auto-generate sales email, and automatically draft clauses and embed them directly within customer contracts.

Allowing customer service teams to automatically respond to customers with personalized, relevant answers grounded in trusted company knowledge, across channels like email, SMS, live chat, or social media, resolve customer issues faster using generative answers, and auto-summarize intricate support cases and field work orders.

Allowing marketing to automatically generate email copy for marketing campaigns, create smarter campaign segmentation with Data Cloud, create website landing pages based on personalized consumer browsing and buying preferences, create contact forms that automatically populate each customer's unified profile in Salesforce, and automatically generate surveys following online actions.

Allowing commerce teams to automatically provide step-by-step assistance to build high-converting digital storefronts, automate complex tasks like managing multi-product catalog data, create product descriptions in multiple languages, personalized product promotions, and SEO metadata generation that drive conversions, and customize and design storefront components with natural language prompts.

Allowing developers to turn natural language prompts into Apex code, suggest more effective and accurate code, and proactively scan for code vulnerabilities.

Allowing Tableau users to go from raw data to actionable insights in a conversational interface, build relevant visualizations based on best practices, automate repetitive tasks, and promote efficient data curation.

In addition, Salesforce is releasing several industry-specific Einstein Copilots, starting with financial services, healthcare, automotive, and higher education.

Einstein Copilot Studio allows companies to build an entirely new generation of AI-powered apps with custom prompts, skills, and AI models to close sales deals faster, streamline customer service, auto-create websites based on personalized browsing history, or turn natural language prompts into code, as well as hundreds of other business tasks. Einstein Copilot Studio also provides configurability to make Einstein Copilot available for use across consumer-facing channels like websites to power real-time chat, or integrate with messaging platforms like Slack, WhatsApp, or SMS.

Einstein Copilot and Einstein Copilot Studio will operate within the Einstein Trust Layer, a secure AI architecture built natively into the Einstein 1 Platform.

"The reality is every company will undergo an AI transformation to increase productivity, drive efficiency, and deliver incredible customer and employee experiences," said Marc Benioff, chairman and CEO of Salesforce. "With Einstein Copilot and Data Cloud we're making it easy to create powerful AI assistants and infuse trusted AI into the flow of work across every job, business, and industry. In this new world, everyone can now be an Einstein."

Salesforce's expanded partnership with Google brings together Salesforce CRM and the Google Workspace productivity tool, including Google Calendar, Docs, Meet, Gmail, and more, to power generative AI experiences across platforms.

With these integrations, users will be able to work across platforms through Salesforce and Google Workspace's generative AI assistants, Salesforce's Einstein Copilot, and Duet AI in Google Workspace. Customers can use their own account, contact, and opportunity data from Salesforce to generate customized Google Slides and Docs while Google Meet summaries, and context from Gmail and Google Calendar can be brought into Salesforce to update records and trigger workflows, such as saving a signed contract to Salesforce and closing the opportunity with a win-loss report generated in Docs.

Salesforce is the first partner to integrate with Google Workspace's new Duet AI extensions framework, and Google Workspace is the first extensibility partner for Einstein Copilot.

In addition to Google Workspace integrating with Einstein Copilot, Google and Salesforce are together enabling customers to bring their LLMs deployed on Vertex AI, including Google's PaLM family of models, and use them within the Einstein 1 Platform to build generative AI powered experiences across the Customer 360.

"Our partnership with Salesforce is an example of why an open and extensible ecosystem for generative AI will create the most value for customers. Together, Salesforce and Google Workspace will empower organizations to redefine how work is accomplished with generative AI, help foster innovation and productivity at scale, and make common tasks more efficient and purposeful," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

"Our partnership with Google empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of AI and data, grounded in trust. This deep integration between Salesforce and Google Workspace, where many users spend much of their day, helps save time and effort, unlocks far greater value and deeper insights from their data, and will fundamentally change how people work," said David Schmaier, president and chief product officer of Salesforce.