Coveo Adds Relevance Generative Answering

Coveo today announced that Coveo Relevance Generative Answering is now live across its own customer self-serve experiences for in-product help, documentation, and community.

"For more than a decade, Coveo has been focused on deploying AI with hundreds of leading global enterprises," said Patrick Martin, general manager of service at Coveo, in a statement. "The go-live of Coveo Relevance Generative Answering is the latest step in this journey. This capability addresses the changing expectations in employee and customer experiences by offering them solutions to help them better self-serve, obtain immediate and accurate advice, and gain stronger proficiency. We want companies to not only be able to leverage GenAI technology but also to thread it into their entire digital journeys so they can deliver the customer and employee experience outcomes they want to achieve, from increasing CSAT to lowering cost to serve."

Coveo Relevance Generative Answering combines large language model technology with its secure indexing and AI relevance capabilities to deliver secure and relevant generated answers to large enterprises personalize anonymous and authenticated sessions along entire digital journeys, while managing content access via permissions. Coveo embeds generative answering across the customer experience, allowing enterprises to generate answers across multiple touchpoints, from any source of structured or unstructured content, all with one AI platform.

Coveo Relevance Generative Answering delivers a unified and consistent user experience through the following: