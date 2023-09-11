Image Relay Integrates with Shopify

Image Relay, a provider of digital assets and product information, today announced a product integration between Marketing Delivery, its all-in-one digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) platform, with Shopify.

"Many of our customers use Shopify as a complete commerce platform that offers the tools they need to successfully grow their businesses," said Jeff Olsen, director of product at Image Relay, in a statement. "As we continued to look for ways to improve our customers' efficiency and effectiveness in managing their product information and digital assets, developing a direct integration with Shopify became an important initiative. By seamlessly connecting Shopify's platform to Marketing Delivery, our e-commerce-business customers have a new powerful combination to ensure their product data is up to date, accurate, and easily accessible across their workflows."

Marketing Delivery brings all product information and digital assets into a single solution and enables teams to create and share information and set up as many product channels and export templates as they have delivery outlets. Marketing Delivery then automatically creates formatted reports that include product data mapped to the attributes required by each delivery outlet.

The Shopify integration allows companies to export product information and assets from Marketing Delivery directly into their Shopify storefronts. Companies can also edit and update information in Shopify, import information directly back to Marketing Delivery, ensure that teams and partners use approved assets only, and provide partner access while guaranteeing the consistency of all materials.

Marketing Delivery is fully integrated with many of the most popular marketing, sales, and productivity tools, including Adobe Photoshop, InDesign, and Illustrator; collaboration and project management products such as Asana, Basecamp, Evernote, Slack, and Zoom; content file control solutions such as Dropbox, Eventbrite, and Microsoft OneDrive; social platform like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest; expense tracking Expensify; marketing, sales, and service software like HubSpot and Salesforce; and web content platforms like WordPress and Webflow.