Calendly Adds Capabilities to Its Scheduling Platform
Calendly has added capabilities to its centralized scheduling automation platform.
These new capabilities include the following:
- Enhancements to Calendly Routing to help sales and marketing teams qualify, route, and schedule meetings with inbound leads instantly from their company websites. Additions include a marketing form integration with Salesforce Pardot, an integration to Marketo to help marketers improve their performance by syncing meeting data, and improved Salesforce lookup filtering to match known leads with the right sales representatives.
- Calendly Domain Control, which gives IT leaders more oversight of scheduling.
- Connectivity enhancements, with integrations into more than 100 tech stack tools, like Salesforce, Zoom, Greenhouse, and HubSpot. Calendly's Developer Portal offers APIs to create custom integrations .
- Enhancements to Calendly Analytics, which provides reporting insights to help IT and admins identify trends, like popular meeting days and top performers.
"We're making scheduling automation easier and more impactful for teams while helping enterprise IT leaders behind the scenes feel like they've made the most strategic tech investments to support multiple lines of business," said Calendly's chief product officer, Stephen Hsu, in a statement. "We're also reimagining scheduling solutions for hyper-efficient organizations that enable collaboration and productivity, protect company data, manage scaling software usage, and, at the end of day, provide a differentiated customer experience."