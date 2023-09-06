Calendly Adds Capabilities to Its Scheduling Platform

Calendly has added capabilities to its centralized scheduling automation platform.

These new capabilities include the following:

"We're making scheduling automation easier and more impactful for teams while helping enterprise IT leaders behind the scenes feel like they've made the most strategic tech investments to support multiple lines of business," said Calendly's chief product officer, Stephen Hsu, in a statement. "We're also reimagining scheduling solutions for hyper-efficient organizations that enable collaboration and productivity, protect company data, manage scaling software usage, and, at the end of day, provide a differentiated customer experience."