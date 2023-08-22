Sendbird Adds SmartAssistant to Salesforce Connector

Sendbird a communications platform provider, has added features, including the Sendbird SmartAssistant, a conversational artificial intelligence solution, to its Salesforce Connector for customer service teams.

As part of Sendbird's communications platform, Salesforce Connector empowers businesses to extend Salesforce Service Cloud capabilities with a live chat support experience. Now, with Sendbird SmartAssistant, a customizable, no-code generative AI chatbot is readily available to integrate into support workflows and mobile apps.

"Salesforce Connector changes the game for customer support," said Sendbird CEO and Co-founder John Kim in a statement. "Agents have all of the tools and answers they need right at their fingertips to solve even the most complex problems with ease. And with SmartAssistant, agents can help more customers than ever before with new levels of personalization and efficiency."

Salesforce Connector provides chat capabilities, such as rich media attachments, image moderation, webhooks, and a customizable end-user experience. With SmartAssistant, Sendbird now provides even more responses to support queries.

Sendbird's generative AI solution also enables users to leverage first-party data for support interactions

The new integration builds on and extends Salesforce Connector's Summarize feature, which is powered by ChatGPT and enables agents to get a comprehensive summary of an entire support chat conversation with a customer in an instant.

In addition to SmartAssistant and Summarize, Sendbird also added moderation capabilities so organizations can moderate message content and users from a single dashboard. With the supported filters and moderation methods, they can determine the level of suitability of language, images, and other content for their applications using Salesforce Connector. Users also get Auto-Translation, in which Salesforce Connector translates received messages into agents' preferred languages within the case chats.