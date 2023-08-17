Ooma Adds Selling and Collaboration Features

Ooma, a communications platform provider, has added selling and collaboration features to its Ooma Office business communications service, including online bookings, one-to-many text messaging, team chat, and more.

The new Ooma Business features include the following:

Online Bookings – Ooma Office users can create custom web pages linked to their online calendars in Microsoft Outlook or Google Calendar. Customers and prospects can then be invited to visit the page to schedule meetings.

One-to-Many Messaging – Multiple recipients can be selected to receive the same text message.

Messaging Templates &ndash Pre-written text messages can be created for the entire team.

Team Chat – Chat history is available to all participants going back as far as three months.

New CRM Integrations – Businesses that keep their contacts in Zoho or Freshdesk can now integrate their CRM system with Ooma Office. Users can then make and receive calls within their CRM application. The CRM application will also automatically pop up the relevant customer record for incoming calls and automatically log the call. Ooma Office already has integrations with Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

New Interface for Ooma Office Desktop App – The desktop app, available for Windows and Mac, has a streamlined design to manage functions such as calling, texting, chat, and video meetings.