InMoment Awarded Patent for Experience Improvement Platform

InMoment has been awarded a patent for its Experience Improvement (XI) Platform's unique back-end data aggregation and its customer experience (CX) system and methods for processing very-large CX datasets.

TheXI Platform's patented technology allows it to receive customer feedback data from multiple sources, including surveys, social media, video, audio, and call center transcripts. Its can capture, organize, and cleanse survey responses, call center transcripts, and emails in the same way. Every customer experience can be interpreted in context and immediately organized and ready for analysis and reporting.

The latest patented technology includes the Workflow application that can prepare any data—operational, financial, compliance, and more—from its point of origin. It organizes and displays data in its original format and sends it in real time to a back-end storage location.