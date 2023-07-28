InMoment Awarded Patent for Experience Improvement Platform
InMoment has been awarded a patent for its Experience Improvement (XI) Platform's unique back-end data aggregation and its customer experience (CX) system and methods for processing very-large CX datasets.
TheXI Platform's patented technology allows it to receive customer feedback data from multiple sources, including surveys, social media, video, audio, and call center transcripts. Its can capture, organize, and cleanse survey responses, call center transcripts, and emails in the same way. Every customer experience can be interpreted in context and immediately organized and ready for analysis and reporting.
The latest patented technology includes the Workflow application that can prepare any data—operational, financial, compliance, and more—from its point of origin. It organizes and displays data in its original format and sends it in real time to a back-end storage location.
"At InMoment, we focus on continuously evolving a cutting-edge tech stack that leads the market in customer insight and CX solutions," said Nitin Somalwar, chief technology officer of InMoment, in a statement. "This additional patent showcases our integrated CX vision and our ability to connect critical aspects of the customer experience, integrating disparate feedback sources along with insights and actions so our customers can stay ahead of their peers. I'm proud of our exceptional engineering team that has developed groundbreaking solutions like this patented technology to bring the power of billions of data points together to help our customers navigate the future."
Related Articles
InMoment Updates XI Platform
28 Jun 2022
InMoment's XI Platform updates facilitate and automate the discovery and distribution of data and insights.
InMoment Adds to XI Platform
18 Jan 2023
InMoment has added AI, analytics, and more to its Experience Improvement (XI) Platform.