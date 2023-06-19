Salesforce Adds to Tableau

Salesforce has added capabilities in Tableau 2023.2 to improve flow of work, drive personalized user experiences, and make data more accessible to everyone.

A few highlights of the new features include the following:

Salesforce Data Cloud Connector, which enables Tableau users to access their data in Data Cloud. I displays the object label instead of the object API name and also supports 11 additional functions, including datetime functions, which can enhance content creation and data analysis processes.

Multi-Row Calculations: Users can now create complicated calculations without code and validate results in the flow of work.

Line Patterns: This feature provides greater flexibility and customization when building visualizations, allowing users to choose from a variety of line styles to highlight specific areas of interest.

Personal Access Token Admin Control: Site Admins now get enhanced control over personal access tokens (PATs) within Tableau Cloud. Site admins can now manage who can create PATs and set their validity period.

Editable Viz Alt Text: Content authors can now edit the automatically generated alt text through the Data Guide panel or by selecting Accessibility in the Worksheet drop-down menu. The feature allows authors to add up to 2,500 characters of alt text, which provides a detailed description of the visualization's content.

Additionally, Salesforce is making it easier to track the status of known issues. All updates are now found on the Known Issues page, which has drop-down capabilities to filter by Tableau, including Tableau APIs and Extensions, Tableau Bridge, Tableau Cloud, Tableau Desktop, Tableau Mobile, Tableau Prep Builder, and Tableau Server. Users can log in and subscribe to specific Known Issues and receive automatic status updates via email.

Also, Tableau Help content now has "Release Notes" documentation, formerly called "What's New," and includes documentation on new features and updates to existing ones. Release Notes are found on the Tableau Help page and can be found by filtering versions and by product, including Tableau Cloud, Tableau Server, Tableau Desktop, and Tableau Prep.